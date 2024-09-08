Indonesia: Pramono Anung proposes CCTV for security in Jakarta

07 September 2024_ Pramono Anung, Jakarta's gubernatorial candidate, has promised to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in every neighborhood of the Indonesian capital if elected in 2024. The initiative aims to reduce crime and ensure citizen safety by allowing immediate monitoring of acts of violence and bullying. Anung cited the example of Beijing, where the use of CCTV has helped keep crime rates low, while also involving citizens in surveillance. The news was reported by kompas.com. Jakarta's gubernatorial election will be held on November 27, 2024, with campaigning starting on September 25.