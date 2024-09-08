Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Indonesia: Pramono Anung proposes CCTV for security in Jakarta

Indonesia: Pramono Anung proposes CCTV for security in Jakarta
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ Pramono Anung, Jakarta's gubernatorial candidate, has promised to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in every neighborhood of the Indonesian capital if elected in 2024. The initiative aims to reduce crime and ensure citizen safety by allowing immediate monitoring of acts of violence and bullying. Anung cited the example of Beijing, where the use of CCTV has helped keep crime rates low, while also involving citizens in surveillance. The news was reported by kompas.com. Jakarta's gubernatorial election will be held on November 27, 2024, with campaigning starting on September 25.

Tag
Pramono Anung Jakarta's gubernatorial candidate Indonesian capital Indonesia
