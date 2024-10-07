Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Pramono Anung proposes to strengthen video surveillance in Jakarta

07 October 2024_ Pramono Anung, Jakarta's gubernatorial candidate, has announced a plan to replace damaged or missing CCTV cameras in the Indonesian...

07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ Pramono Anung, Jakarta's gubernatorial candidate, has announced a plan to replace damaged or missing CCTV cameras in the Indonesian capital. During a public debate, he stressed the importance of installing CCTV in densely populated areas to prevent crimes such as bullying, violence and theft. Anung highlighted that the implementation of this surveillance system has already been adopted in many countries and believes that Jakarta, as a global city, should follow this example. The news was reported by antaranews.com. He also promised to double the incentives for neighborhood managers and simplify reporting procedures.

