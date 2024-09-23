Indonesia: Pramono Anung sends message to Ridwan Kamil during event in Jakarta

September 22, 2024_ Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung sent a message to his political opponent Ridwan Kamil during an event in Jakarta on September 21, 2024. Pramono described Ridwan Kamil as a friend and fellow student at Institut Teknologi Bandung, expressing his support with an encouragement to "fight." Ridwan Kamil, in turn, asked his supporters to prepare for the election campaign, stressing the importance of an adequate budget for every Rukun Warga (RW) in Jakarta. The news was reported by tempo.co, highlighting the importance of the electoral contest in the Indonesian capital. Ridwan Kamil is currently the mayor of Bandung and is trying to expand his political influence in Jakarta.