Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Pramono Anung uses public transport to listen to Jakarta citizens

01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ Pramono Anung, DKI Jakarta's gubernatorial candidate, chose to use the MRT public transport to gather citizen opinions and better understand their needs. During his journey, he interacted with passengers, discovering that although there have been improvements in the service, there are still issues to be solved, such as the access system to stations. Anung stressed the importance of addressing even small issues to improve the user experience. The news is reported by kompas.com. Pramono Anung is an Indonesian politician and his commitment to listening to citizens reflects a direct and participatory approach to politics.

