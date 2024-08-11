Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Preparations for 79th Independence Anniversary in Nusantara
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 10, 2024_ On August 17, 2024, the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence, the Sang Saka Merah Putih flag will be raised in Nusantara, the new capital of the country. This event marks an important milestone, as the national flag will be flown in Borneo for the first time, a symbol of hope and renewal for the nation. The government is implementing weather modification operations to ensure favorable weather conditions during the celebrations, addressing the challenges of unpredictable rainfall. This news is reported by antaranews.com. The event will be presided over by President Joko Widodo and also marks a passing of the torch, as his term expires in October 2024.

