Indonesia: Preparations for Pekan Olahraga Nasional XXI 2024 in Aceh and Sumatera Utara

August 30, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of the Interior Muhammad Tito Karnavian has urged ministries and local governments to step up preparations for Pekan Olahraga Nasional (PON) XXI 2024, which will be held in Aceh and Sumatera Utara provinces. Tito stressed the importance of collaboration between various entities involved, including ministries and sports committees, to ensure the success of the event. The opening ceremony is scheduled for September 9, 2024, while the closing ceremony will take place on September 20, 2024, with the aim of actively involving the community. As reported by detik.com, Tito also highlighted how PON XXI can help reduce political tensions ahead of the 2024 local elections by providing an entertainment option for the population. The event is an important opportunity to promote sports and culture in Indonesian provinces.