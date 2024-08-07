Indonesia: Preparations for the 79th anniversary of independence celebration in IKN

07 August 2024_ Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno announced that many civil society organizations have requested to participate in the commemoration ceremony of the 79th anniversary of Indonesian independence, which will be held in Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN) on 17 August 2024. Due to logistical limitations, only participants invited by the Ministry of the Secretariat of State will be able to participate, with priority for the local community of Penajam Paser, Kalimantan Timur. The ceremony will have a limited number of guests, with 1,000 people in the morning and 1,000 in the afternoon, while 1,500 people will be welcomed in a specially prepared area. The source of this information is tempo.co. Preparations also include enhanced security measures and intensified patrols in the IKN area, which is currently under development.