July 8, 2024_ In Indonesia, preparations for the 79th anniversary of independence, which is celebrated on August 17, are in full swing. Local communities and schools are organizing various events and competitions to commemorate the day. Among the activities planned there are flag raising ceremonies, traditional competitions and artistic performances. Event proposals include details on budgets, locations and objectives, aimed at strengthening a sense of community and patriotism. Detik.com reports it. The celebrations will be held in several locations, including Jatirejo village and SMPN 1 Bogor school.