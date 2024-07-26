Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Preparations for the first cabinet meeting in IKN under Jokowi's presidency

Indonesia: Preparations for the first cabinet meeting in IKN under Jokowi's presidency
25 July 2024_ The Indonesian government is preparing the first cabinet meeting in the new capital, Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), scheduled for 30 July 2024. President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, stressed the importance of ensuring that all infrastructure is ready before officially moving to IKN. Despite the preparations, Jokowi expressed concern about the quality of construction and said he did not intend to rush the process. The news was reported by liputan6.com, highlighting the symbolic importance of this meeting for the future of the new capital. IKN, located in Kalimantan Timur, was designed to replace Jakarta as Indonesia's capital, facing problems of overcrowding and pollution.

