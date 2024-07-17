Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: President Jokowi highlights the need for smart defense

16 July 2024_ During the Prasetya Perwira 2024 ceremony, President Joko Widodo highlighted the importance of intelligent defense to address new...

Indonesia: President Jokowi highlights the need for smart defense
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
16 July 2024_ During the Prasetya Perwira 2024 ceremony, President Joko Widodo highlighted the importance of intelligent defense to address new non-kinetic threats and cyber warfare. Jokowi stressed that transnational crimes, online gambling, human trafficking, narcotics and cyber attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated. The President urged young TNI and Polri officers to be ready to meet these challenges with innovation and technology. The event took place in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Kompas.id reports it. Observers encourage the immediate implementation of a smart defense strategy in Indonesia.

