Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: President Jokowi inaugurates National MTQ with digital innovations

Indonesia: President Jokowi inaugurates National MTQ with digital innovations
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 9, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the 30th National MTQ (Musabaqah Tilawatil Qur'an) in Samarinda, highlighting the importance of using digital technology in the event. During his speech, Jokowi highlighted how the MTQ can serve as a moral guide for society in an age of digitalization and misinformation. He also urged citizens to become critical of news on social media, distinguishing between truth and false information. The President concluded by saying that the MTQ is an opportunity to educate Muslims and promote values such as justice and honesty. The news is reported by metrotvnews.com. The MTQ is a Quran recitation competition that is held regularly in Indonesia, involving participants from all over the country.

