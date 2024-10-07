Indonesia: President Jokowi opens the BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 in Jakarta

07 October 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, will open the BNI Investor Daily Summit (IDS) 2024 at the Jakarta Convention Center on October 9, 2024. The two-day forum will be themed 'Accelerating Resilient Growth', focusing on sustainable economic growth. This event will serve as an important platform to discuss development strategies and economic resilience in Indonesia. This news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Jakarta Convention Center is a major convention center in the Indonesian capital, often used for high-profile events and international conferences.