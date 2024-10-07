Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: President Jokowi opens the BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 in Jakarta

07 October 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, will open the BNI Investor Daily Summit (IDS) 2024 at the Jakarta Convention...

Indonesia: President Jokowi opens the BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 in Jakarta
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, will open the BNI Investor Daily Summit (IDS) 2024 at the Jakarta Convention Center on October 9, 2024. The two-day forum will be themed 'Accelerating Resilient Growth', focusing on sustainable economic growth. This event will serve as an important platform to discuss development strategies and economic resilience in Indonesia. This news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Jakarta Convention Center is a major convention center in the Indonesian capital, often used for high-profile events and international conferences.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This event will major convention center Jakarta Convention Center as an important platform
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza