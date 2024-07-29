Indonesia: President Jokowi visits Ibu Kota Nusantara for three days

28 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, will begin a three-day stay at his office at Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN) starting Monday, July 29, 2024. Jokowi will be accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and both they will spend the night at the new presidential office. The visit marks an important step for the new Indonesian capital, located in East Kalimantan, which is under development, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Ibu Kota Nusantara was designed to relieve congestion in Jakarta, the current capital, and represents an ambitious relocation project of the country's capital.