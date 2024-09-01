Indonesia: Press Tour Promotes Tourism in Gorontalo

August 31, 2024_ Biro Komunikasi of Kementerian Pariwasata dan Ekonomi Kreatif organized a Press Tour in Gorontalo, involving 15 journalists to promote local tourism destinations. The initiative, which took place from August 30 to 31, 2024, aims to enhance the unique attractions of the province, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between central and local government. Djoko Waluyo, communication coordinator, highlighted the need to invest in promotion and innovation to attract visitors and investors. The tour included visits to places such as the Geopark Information Center and Benteng Otanaha, highlighting the tourism potential of Gorontalo, as reported by antaranews.com. The province is known for its natural and cultural beauties, which deserve greater visibility in the Indonesian tourism landscape.