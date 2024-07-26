Indonesia: Product tax expansion hits manufacturing sector

July 26, 2024_ The expansion of the product tax will hit Indonesia's manufacturing sector, already struggling due to declining purchasing power and the influx of imported goods. Affected products include plastic packaging, packaged sugary drinks and detergents, including MSG, a common flavor enhancer. Trade associations warn that implementing these taxes could lead to reduced production capacity and potential layoffs. The Association of Olefin, Aromatic and Plastic Industry of Indonesia (Inaplas) has expressed strong opposition to the inclusion of plastic among the taxed products, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The situation highlights the economic challenges facing the country, requiring careful consideration by the government to avoid negative consequences on the labor market.