Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Progress in preparation for the transfer of ASNs to IKN Nusantara

04 August 2024_ The Minister of Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara and Bureaucratic Reform, Abdullah Azwar Anas, has provided updates on the relocation of...

Indonesia: Progress in preparation for the transfer of ASNs to IKN Nusantara
04 August 2024_ The Minister of Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara and Bureaucratic Reform, Abdullah Azwar Anas, has provided updates on the relocation of the national civil apparatus (ASN) to the new capital, IKN Nusantara. Anas announced that single ASNs will share government-provided housing units, a decision based on marital status rather than rank. Furthermore, it has emerged that a former army officer and some BIS employees are accused of siphoning off Rs55 billion from the state bank. Finally, there is an increase in the use of QRIS by small and medium-sized businesses to facilitate transactions. The news was reported by tempo.co. IKN Nusantara is Indonesia's new capital, designed to relieve congestion in Jakarta.

Tag
The Minister of Pendayagunaan Aparatur Negara announced that some bis employees IKN Nusantara
