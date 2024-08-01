Indonesia: Progress in transportation for the new capital Nusantara

29 July 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with the Minister of Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, to discuss progress in the construction of the new capital Nusantara. During the meeting, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi announced the arrival of the light rail (ART) in Balikpapan, with trial tests scheduled for August 5, 2024. However, the minister warned of possible construction delays of Nusantara airport, underlining the importance of not forcing the works to avoid failures. The news was reported by tempo.co, highlighting the Indonesian government's commitment to ensuring the quality of infrastructure in the new capital. Nusantara, located in East Kalimantan, is destined to become the new administrative center of Indonesia.