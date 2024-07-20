Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Proposal to transfer the capital to already developed cities

20 July 2024_ The Indonesian government is accelerating the construction of the new capital, Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), on the island of Kalimantan,...

Indonesia: Proposal to transfer the capital to already developed cities
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 July 2024_ The Indonesian government is accelerating the construction of the new capital, Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), on the island of Kalimantan, aiming to complete the first phase of the move by the end of 2024. However, Setyono Djuandi Darmono, director of PT (Persero) Tbk, suggests that it would be more appropriate to move the capital to an already developed city such as Cikarang or Yogyakarta. Cikarang, located in Bekasi district, is an independent city with complete infrastructure, while Yogyakarta, a special region, already has a presidential palace and is well connected to Jakarta. According to kompas.com, Darmono expressed these views during a media briefing in Jakarta. The proposal aims to ensure a faster and more efficient relocation of the capital.

