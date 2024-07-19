Indonesia: Protest by public university employees in Jakarta

July 18, 2024_ A group of employees from Indonesia's new public universities demonstrated in front of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology in Jakarta. The protesters, represented by the Ikatan Lintas Pegawai Perguruan Tinggi Negeri Baru (ILP-PTNB), are demanding to be recognized as public servants after ten years of waiting. The protest was attended by around 250 people, who set up tents and requested a meeting with ministry officials. ILP-PTNB secretary general Umar expressed hope that the government would resolve the issue before the end of President Joko Widodo's term. Tempo.co reports it. The demonstration attracted the attention of local media and highlighted the difficulties of employees of public universities in having their employment rights recognised.