Indonesia: Protests underway in Jakarta with heavy police deployment

August 23, 2024_ Demonstrations will take place near the Parliament and Election Commission in Jakarta today, with police deploying 5,012 officers to ensure security. The protests will involve several groups, including students from Bina Sarana Informatika University and a workers' alliance, who will gather at separate points. Authorities have warned that traffic management will be adjusted based on the progress of the demonstrations, urging citizens to avoid the affected areas. Police have urged protesters to remain calm and abide by the rules during the protests. The news is reported by detik.com. The demonstrations come amid rising political tension ahead of local elections in Indonesia.