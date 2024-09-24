Indonesia: PT Freeport Indonesia's new smelter inaugurated in Gresik

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the new PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) smelter located in the Gresik Special Economic Zone, East Java, on September 23, 2024. During the event, the president highlighted the importance of this project to the national economy, expecting it to increase state revenues by up to Rs80 trillion annually. The smelter, which purifies 1.7 million tonnes of copper concentrate per year, represents a significant step towards reducing dependence on exports of raw materials. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. With an investment of Rs56 trillion, the new smelter is set to create around 2,000 jobs and strengthen Indonesia's mining industry.

