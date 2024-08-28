Indonesia: PT KAI extends Jabodebek LRT operating hours to meet passenger demand

August 28, 2024_ PT KAI has announced that it will extend the operating hours of the Jabodebek LRT starting August 26, 2024, introducing eight additional trips on weekdays. This change brings the total daily trips to 358, meeting the growing transportation needs of the population. Mahendro Trang Bawono, public relations manager of the Jabodebek LRT, said that the move is aimed at improving service during the evening rush hour. The company hopes that the extended hours will provide greater convenience to users. The news was reported by kompas.com. The Jabodebek LRT is a light rail transit system that serves the Jakarta metropolitan area, making it easier for commuters to travel on a daily basis.