Indonesia: PT Kereta Api Indonesia posts 15.23% asset growth

September 28, 2024_ PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) reported a 15.23% annual growth in its assets over the past five years. This increase was supported by various infrastructure development projects in the railway sector. The company has invested in modernizing and expanding the railway network, thus contributing to the country's economic growth. KAI is a major Indonesian state-owned company that operates railway services, which is essential for the transportation of passengers and goods. The news was reported by Investor Daily. The company continues to work on improving the quality of services and operational efficiency, aiming to meet the growing mobility needs of the Indonesian population.