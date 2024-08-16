Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Puan Maharani addresses crucial issues in his annual address to MPR

August 16, 2024_ Puan Maharani, chairman of the Council of People's Representatives (DPR) of Indonesia, highlighted key issues in his speech at the...

Indonesia: Puan Maharani addresses crucial issues in his annual address to MPR
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Puan Maharani, chairman of the Council of People's Representatives (DPR) of Indonesia, highlighted key issues in his speech at the annual session of the MPR and the joint session of the DPR and DPD in 2024. The topics covered included elections, gender equality, and the development of the new capital, Nusantara. His speech received warm applause from the attendees, emphasizing the importance of democracy and popular participation. This news is reported by bisnis.com.

