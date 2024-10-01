Indonesia: Puan Maharani Reappointed as DPR President for 2024-2029

October 01, 2024_ Puan Maharani was reappointed as the President of the DPR (Council of People's Representatives) for the period 2024-2029. The PDIP party, of which she is the leader, reiterated its commitment to supporting government programs and working for the well-being of the people through already planned initiatives. Maharani stressed the importance of cooperation between the government and parliament to address future challenges. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The DPR is Indonesia's legislative body, responsible for creating laws and overseeing government policies.