Indonesia: PUBG Mobile collaborates with Lamborghini for new virtual car models

20 July 2024_ PUBG Mobile has announced a new collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini, the famous Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars. Players will have the opportunity to drive four iconic Lamborghini models, including the Aventador SVJ, Estoque, Urus and Centenario, as well as a special model, Lamborghini Invencible, until September 9, 2024. These models will be available in various exclusive colors, offering an unprecedented virtual driving experience. During the collaboration period, players will also be able to unlock special rewards by participating in events such as Speed Drift. antaranews.com reports it. This initiative underlines the global influence of the Lamborghini brand and its ability to attract car enthusiasts even in the world of video games.