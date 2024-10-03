Indonesia: Public Budget Management Reform Requested by Minister Anas

Cerca nel sito
 
03 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Public Administration and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas has called on government institutions to reform budget management to ensure more effective use of resources. Anas highlighted that much government spending is going towards business trips and other non-essential activities, instead of projects that have direct impacts on the community. During the SAKIP Award 2024 event in Jakarta, he stressed the importance of a paradigm shift in government spending, orienting it towards concrete results. The source of this information is liputan6.com. Anas also criticized the uniform allocation of funds, calling for allocations to be based on performance and development goals, to avoid waste and ensure that funds are used strategically.

