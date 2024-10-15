October 14, 2024_ Over the past decade, government spending in Indonesia has grown by an average of 6.83%, from Rp1,777.2 trillion in 2014 to Rp3,621.3 trillion in 2025. This growth has been accompanied by increased well-being and competitiveness, with significant investment in education and healthcare, leading to improved infrastructure and reduced poverty. In addition, Indonesia has shown a rapid economic recovery post-pandemic, with a growth rate of 5% from 2014 to 2023, higher than the global average. The source of this information is Investor Daily Indonesia. Government spending has also helped keep inflation at moderate levels, supporting the purchasing power of the population.