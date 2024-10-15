Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Public Spending Growth and Positive Economic Impacts

October 14, 2024_ Over the past decade, government spending in Indonesia has grown by an average of 6.83%, from Rp1,777.2 trillion in 2014 to...

Indonesia: Public Spending Growth and Positive Economic Impacts
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ Over the past decade, government spending in Indonesia has grown by an average of 6.83%, from Rp1,777.2 trillion in 2014 to Rp3,621.3 trillion in 2025. This growth has been accompanied by increased well-being and competitiveness, with significant investment in education and healthcare, leading to improved infrastructure and reduced poverty. In addition, Indonesia has shown a rapid economic recovery post-pandemic, with a growth rate of 5% from 2014 to 2023, higher than the global average. The source of this information is Investor Daily Indonesia. Government spending has also helped keep inflation at moderate levels, supporting the purchasing power of the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This growth has Indonesia ampliamento growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza