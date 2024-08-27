Indonesia: Rampai Nusantara Calls for Peace in 2024 Local Elections

August 27, 2024_ Rampai Nusantara (RN) has called on all Indonesians to support the local elections on November 27, 2024 in a climate of peace and harmony. At a meeting in Jakarta, RN President Mardiansyah Semar stressed the importance of collaboration and cohesion between candidates and the people. Despite the political challenges, he urged people to put aside their vested interests for the common good of the country. RN, an organization founded by young activists, aims to reduce conflict and promote national unity. The news was reported by republika.co.id. The organization is preparing to support the future government of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, highlighting its role as a mediator to ensure a peaceful electoral process.