Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Rampai Nusantara Calls for Peace in 2024 Local Elections

August 27, 2024_ Rampai Nusantara (RN) has called on all Indonesians to support the local elections on November 27, 2024 in a climate of peace and...

Indonesia: Rampai Nusantara Calls for Peace in 2024 Local Elections
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 27, 2024_ Rampai Nusantara (RN) has called on all Indonesians to support the local elections on November 27, 2024 in a climate of peace and harmony. At a meeting in Jakarta, RN President Mardiansyah Semar stressed the importance of collaboration and cohesion between candidates and the people. Despite the political challenges, he urged people to put aside their vested interests for the common good of the country. RN, an organization founded by young activists, aims to reduce conflict and promote national unity. The news was reported by republika.co.id. The organization is preparing to support the future government of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, highlighting its role as a mediator to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Rampai Nusantara RN President Mardiansyah Semar stressed RN President Mardiansyah Semar highlighting its role as
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza