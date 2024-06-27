Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Indonesia: Ransomware attack paralyzes immigration services

Indonesia: Ransomware attack paralyzes immigration services
27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 26, 2024_ A ransomware attack hit the PDNS 2 system in Indonesia, paralyzing immigration services at all airports in the country. The incident, which began on June 20, has caused long queues and inconvenience for travellers, especially at passport control points. Authorities responded quickly, increasing staff to manually handle the checks and relocating the data center to restore digital services. The ransomware, identified as Lockbit 3.0, demanded a ransom of $8 million to decrypt the data. Metrotvnews.com reports it. The episode highlighted shortcomings in the country's cybersecurity planning and management, raising criticism of the government's preparedness against such threats.

