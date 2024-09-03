Indonesia: Ready to collaborate with African countries in various sectors

September 2, 2024_ Indonesia has expressed its willingness to collaborate with African countries, focusing on sectors such as food, energy, health and minerals. During a meeting with President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi highlighted the interest of several African nations in improving their capabilities in the palm oil industry. In addition, there were calls for cooperation in the health sector, with technology transfer agreements already under development with Ghana and Kenya. The news was reported by antaranews.com. The meeting took place during the Indonesia-Afrika Forum, which aims to strengthen partnerships between the two regions for transformative and sustainable change.