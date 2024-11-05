Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Reflections on Democracy and Political Reform 26 Years After the Reform

November 4, 2024_ This year, Indonesia celebrates 26 years of reform, a crucial moment to assess progress and plan for the future towards the goal of...

05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 4, 2024_ This year, Indonesia celebrates 26 years of reform, a crucial moment to assess progress and plan for the future towards the goal of a prosperous Indonesia by 2045. Political leaders, including President Prabowo Subianto, have stressed the need to address the challenges of democracy, stressing that freedom alone cannot ensure meaningful progress. There is an urgent need to reform the political system, including reviewing party laws and the structure of institutions, to improve government representation and effectiveness. Kompas.com reports that reform must be accompanied by thorough analysis and civil society participation to ensure a stable and democratic future. Indonesia, a country with a diverse population and a complex history, faces significant challenges in consolidating its democracy and promoting the well-being of its citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
