Indonesia: Reopening of public debate for gubernatorial elections in Jambi

October 25, 2024_ A coordination meeting was held in Jambi to finalize the first public debate between gubernatorial candidates ahead of the 2024 elections. The meeting covered technical aspects such as the format of the debate and the topics to be addressed, with the aim of ensuring a fair and transparent event. The debate, scheduled for October 27, will be broadcast live by TVRI Stasiun Jambi, which has confirmed its collaboration with eleven provincial election commissions. The news was reported by tvri.go.id, highlighting the importance of this event for the electoral process in Indonesia, where local elections are a crucial moment for democracy.