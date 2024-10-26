Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Reopening of public debate for gubernatorial elections in Jambi

October 25, 2024_ A coordination meeting was held in Jambi to finalize the first public debate between gubernatorial candidates ahead of the 2024...

Indonesia: Reopening of public debate for gubernatorial elections in Jambi
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ A coordination meeting was held in Jambi to finalize the first public debate between gubernatorial candidates ahead of the 2024 elections. The meeting covered technical aspects such as the format of the debate and the topics to be addressed, with the aim of ensuring a fair and transparent event. The debate, scheduled for October 27, will be broadcast live by TVRI Stasiun Jambi, which has confirmed its collaboration with eleven provincial election commissions. The news was reported by tvri.go.id, highlighting the importance of this event for the electoral process in Indonesia, where local elections are a crucial moment for democracy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
meeting was held in Jambi Jambi transparent event Indonesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza