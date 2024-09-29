Indonesia: Reopening of Rapimnas 2024 for Village Law Review

September 29, 2024_ Persatuan Perangkat Desa Indonesia (PPDI) launched Rapimnas 2024 in Boyolali, Central Java to discuss the revision of the Village Law and improve the welfare of local officials. During the meeting, representatives stressed the importance of ensuring that regulations are favorable to village officials, who play a crucial role in local government. Committee chairman Heri Purnomo highlighted the need for proper revision of Government Regulation No. 11 of 2019, which has not yet been approved. This news is reported by en.tempo.co. Rapimnas aims to strengthen the organization and address issues related to the safety and welfare of officials, especially in areas outside Java.