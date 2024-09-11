Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Request for reinstatement of regulations for petrochemical industry

September 11, 2024_ Indonesian petrochemical industry players are calling on the government to reinstate Permendag 36 of 2023 on Import Policies and...

Indonesia: Request for reinstatement of regulations for petrochemical industry
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Indonesian petrochemical industry players are calling on the government to reinstate Permendag 36 of 2023 on Import Policies and Regulations to safeguard the industry. Currently, import regulations are regulated by Permendag 8 of 2024, which is the third amendment to the previous decree. Industry representatives stress the importance of protecting both the primary and secondary sectors, highlighting economic hardship and the need for government incentives. The call was made by Budi Susanto, Vice President of the Indonesian Aromatic Olefin and Plastic Industry Association (Inaplas), as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The petrochemical industry is crucial to the production of plastic materials and faces significant challenges, including low consumer spending and high production costs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
import regulations Industry representatives stress import call
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza