Indonesia: Request for reinstatement of regulations for petrochemical industry

September 11, 2024_ Indonesian petrochemical industry players are calling on the government to reinstate Permendag 36 of 2023 on Import Policies and Regulations to safeguard the industry. Currently, import regulations are regulated by Permendag 8 of 2024, which is the third amendment to the previous decree. Industry representatives stress the importance of protecting both the primary and secondary sectors, highlighting economic hardship and the need for government incentives. The call was made by Budi Susanto, Vice President of the Indonesian Aromatic Olefin and Plastic Industry Association (Inaplas), as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The petrochemical industry is crucial to the production of plastic materials and faces significant challenges, including low consumer spending and high production costs.