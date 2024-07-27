Indonesia: Restructuring of the LQ45 and IDX80 stock indices

July 26, 2024_ Bursa Efek Indonesia recently carried out a significant revision of its LQ45, IDX30 and IDX80 stock indices, which will take effect from August 1 to October 31, 2024. In the new setup, PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk has been excluded from the LQ45 index, while PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk was included. For the IDX80 index, PT Cisarua Montain Diary Tbk and PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk have been added, replacing PT Adi Sarana Armada Tbk and PT PP Tbk. The exchange said these changes aim to improve the representativeness of the indices and provide useful information to investors. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Bursa Efek Indonesia, also known as EIB, is the body that manages the Indonesian stock market and plays a crucial role in monitoring and regulating trading activities in the country.