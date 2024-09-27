Indonesia: Return of Sirekap System Approved for 2024 Local Elections

September 26, 2024_ Indonesia’s DPR Commission II has approved the use of the Election Summary Information System (Sirekap) for the 2024 local elections, with a commitment to make improvements and conduct public testing. Commission Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia Tandjung stressed the importance of resolving issues encountered in previous elections. Doli called on the Election Commission to build the system and conduct a citizen awareness campaign. The Sirekap, which will be used to display election results, has been improved for greater accuracy and functionality, detik.com reported. Local elections in Indonesia are an important opportunity for citizens to choose their regional leaders, and the use of technology aims to streamline the electoral process.