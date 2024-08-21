Indonesia: Rice crisis due to climate change and land use

August 21, 2024_ Rice production in Indonesia is suffering a significant decline, not only due to El Niño causing drought, but also due to the massive conversion of agricultural lands and the reduction of farmers' access to fertilizers. These structural problems require urgent attention from the government to ensure national food security. It is crucial to address both land management and farmers' access to nutrients in order to stabilize rice production in the country. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Food security is a crucial issue for Indonesia, a country with a large population that relies heavily on rice as a staple food.