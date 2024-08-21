Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Rice crisis due to climate change and land use

August 21, 2024_ Rice production in Indonesia is suffering a significant decline, not only due to El Niño causing drought, but also due to the...

Indonesia: Rice crisis due to climate change and land use
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ Rice production in Indonesia is suffering a significant decline, not only due to El Niño causing drought, but also due to the massive conversion of agricultural lands and the reduction of farmers' access to fertilizers. These structural problems require urgent attention from the government to ensure national food security. It is crucial to address both land management and farmers' access to nutrients in order to stabilize rice production in the country. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Food security is a crucial issue for Indonesia, a country with a large population that relies heavily on rice as a staple food.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
food security the news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia staple food cibo
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza