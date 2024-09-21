Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Ridwan Kamil Promotes Dialogue with Citizens During Election Campaign

September 20, 2024_ Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil has stressed the importance of direct dialogue with citizens, calling the blusukan...

21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil has stressed the importance of direct dialogue with citizens, calling the blusukan an opportunity to listen to their grievances. During a visit to Warakas, he met with residents and gathered feedback on issues such as teacher welfare and concerns over the eventual abolition of the Kartu Jakarta Pintar (KJP) program. Kamil promised to address economic inequality and presented proposals to improve the situation, such as interest-free loans. This was reported by kompas.com. Jakarta's gubernatorial election will be held on November 27, 2024, with Kamil supported by a coalition of political parties.

