Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Ridwan Kamil shows up at the keumatan forums for election campaign in Jakarta

15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ Ridwan Kamil, Jakarta governor candidate, attended a meeting with various keumatan forums to introduce himself and promote his candidacy together with Suswono, his potential deputy. During the meeting, Kamil expressed optimism about the positive response received from the participants, stressing the importance of involving different communities. He also mentioned the presence of representatives of five or six organizations, including the RT RW forum and mosque leaders. The news is reported by liputan6.com. Kamil is known for his involvement in Indonesian politics and his vision of inclusiveness, while Suswono is an experienced politician who could strengthen his candidacy.

