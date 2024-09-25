Indonesia: Risks and Challenges for 2024 Jakarta Local Elections

September 25, 2024_ Indonesia’s local elections (Pilkada), scheduled for November 27, 2024, are a crucial moment for the country’s democracy, with a particular focus on Jakarta province. According to a report by Bawaslu, the election oversight agency, Jakarta is classified as having a medium risk of violations, particularly regarding issues related to ethnicity, religion and race (SARA). Previous elections have shown how such issues can polarize society, requiring careful management to ensure a peaceful democratic process. The source of this information is kompas.com. It is crucial that all actors involved, including political parties and civil society, work together to mitigate conflict and promote a healthy electoral environment.