Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Risks and Challenges for 2024 Jakarta Local Elections

September 25, 2024_ Indonesia’s local elections (Pilkada), scheduled for November 27, 2024, are a crucial moment for the country’s democracy, with a...

Indonesia: Risks and Challenges for 2024 Jakarta Local Elections
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ Indonesia’s local elections (Pilkada), scheduled for November 27, 2024, are a crucial moment for the country’s democracy, with a particular focus on Jakarta province. According to a report by Bawaslu, the election oversight agency, Jakarta is classified as having a medium risk of violations, particularly regarding issues related to ethnicity, religion and race (SARA). Previous elections have shown how such issues can polarize society, requiring careful management to ensure a peaceful democratic process. The source of this information is kompas.com. It is crucial that all actors involved, including political parties and civil society, work together to mitigate conflict and promote a healthy electoral environment.

