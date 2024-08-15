Indonesia: RK-Suswono presidential couple announced on August 19

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
August 15, 2024_ Gerindra Party Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad announced that the presidential election candidate pair, RK-Suswono, will be revealed on...

15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ Gerindra Party Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad announced that the presidential election candidate pair, RK-Suswono, will be revealed on August 19, 2024. The announcement will be made at a grand event in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. This event is a crucial moment for the party and the campaign ahead of the upcoming elections. The reveal of the candidates is eagerly awaited by the public and the media. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Jakarta, the seat of the Indonesian government, is a major political and economic center of the country.

