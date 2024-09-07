Indonesia: Roberto Fiorini Cooks for Pope Francis During His Visit to Indonesia

September 7, 2024_ Roberto Fiorini, a 54-year-old chef from Rome, has been chosen to prepare meals for Pope Francis during his apostolic mission to Indonesia from September 3 to 6, 2024. Fiorini described the experience as a great honor, having already cooked for many prominent personalities throughout his career. During his stay, the Pope enjoyed simple European dishes, including tiramisu, and tropical fruits, especially local specialties such as pineapple and papaya. The news was reported by cnbcindonesia.com, highlighting the connection between Italian cuisine and Indonesian culture. Fiorini will continue to promote Italian cuisine in Indonesia through his restaurant, Albagroup.