Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Rp44 trillion financing approved for 16 state-owned companies

July 12, 2024_ The Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir discussed with Commission VI of the RI Presidential Decree the state financing...

Indonesia: Rp44 trillion financing approved for 16 state-owned companies
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
July 12, 2024_ The Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir discussed with Commission VI of the RI Presidential Decree the state financing (PMN) for 2025 for 16 state-owned enterprises. The total PMN required for 2025 amounts to Rp44 trillion. Thohir pointed out that over the past five years, financing has mainly been covered by dividends rather than state debt. Most of the PMN (89%) will be used for government projects such as rural electrification and infrastructure construction. Investor Daily reports it. Beneficiary companies include PT Hutama Karya, PT PLN, and PT Kereta Api Indonesia, among others.

