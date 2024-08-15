Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Rupiah Rebounds on Expectations of Lower Global Interest Rates

August 15, 2024_ The Indonesian financial market shows signs of recovery in mid-August 2024, supported by a strong strengthening of the rupiah....

Indonesia: Rupiah Rebounds on Expectations of Lower Global Interest Rates
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ The Indonesian financial market shows signs of recovery in mid-August 2024, supported by a strong strengthening of the rupiah. Expectations of an imminent lowering of global interest rates have contributed to this positive trend, with the rupiah reaching Rp 15,675 per US dollar. Analysts expect the exchange rate to stabilize around Rp 15,000 by the end of the year. The Central Bank of Indonesia (BI) is expected to reduce its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points next April, following the 50 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve in March, Investor Daily Indonesia reports. The Central Bank of Indonesia is the body responsible for monetary policy in the country, while the Federal Reserve is the central bank of the United States.

Tag
federal reserve Investor Daily Indonesia reports ripresa economica mercato finanziario
