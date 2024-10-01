Indonesia: Salim Group and MPTC acquire control of Tol Trans Jawa

October 01, 2024_ Salim Group, together with Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) and PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, has officially acquired the majority of shares in Tol Trans Jawa, one of the major highways in Indonesia. This collaboration is set to improve the quality of road infrastructure in the country, bringing significant economic benefits. The initiative aims to enhance the transportation system, facilitating trade and mobility between different regions in Indonesia. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Tol Trans Jawa is a strategic highway network that connects major cities on the island of Java, which is key to the country's economic development and connectivity.