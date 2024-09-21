Indonesia: Sandiaga Uno Promotes Santri Digitalpreneur 2024 Program

September 21, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno attended the closing event of the Santri Digitalpreneur Indonesia 2024 program, held at Pondok Pesantren Mabadi'ul Ihsan in Banyuwangi, East Java. This program, launched in 2020, aims to train santri, or students of Islamic religious schools, in digital skills to meet the challenges of the creative industry. Sandiaga stressed the importance of providing santri with the knowledge needed to create quality content and start businesses in the field of digitalization. The source of this news is okezone.com. With approximately 5 million santri in Indonesia, the program represents a significant opportunity to develop the country's creative economy.