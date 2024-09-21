Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Sandiaga Uno Promotes Santri Digitalpreneur 2024 Program

September 21, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno attended the closing event of the Santri...

Indonesia: Sandiaga Uno Promotes Santri Digitalpreneur 2024 Program
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno attended the closing event of the Santri Digitalpreneur Indonesia 2024 program, held at Pondok Pesantren Mabadi'ul Ihsan in Banyuwangi, East Java. This program, launched in 2020, aims to train santri, or students of Islamic religious schools, in digital skills to meet the challenges of the creative industry. Sandiaga stressed the importance of providing santri with the knowledge needed to create quality content and start businesses in the field of digitalization. The source of this news is okezone.com. With approximately 5 million santri in Indonesia, the program represents a significant opportunity to develop the country's creative economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This program program represents program software
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza