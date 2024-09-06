05 September 2024_ Indonesian security forces, including TNI and Polri, are ready to provide security for two significant events in Jakarta, the Misa Apostolik with Pope Francis and the International Sustainability Forum (ISF) 2024. The Misa, eagerly awaited by Indonesian Catholics, will take place at Stadion Gelora Bung Karno, while the ISF will be held at the Jakarta Convention Center, bringing together world leaders and environmental activists. Polri has mobilized over 4,700 officers to manage security and traffic during these historic events, highlighting the importance of sustainability for Indonesia. This news is reported by poskota.co. Both events are an opportunity for Indonesia to showcase its commitment to peace and sustainable development internationally.