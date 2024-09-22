Indonesia: Security measures for PON XXI in Sumatra Utara

September 21, 2024_ Indonesian authorities have initiated a series of security measures to ensure the success of PON XXI, the largest national sporting event, taking place in Sumatra Utara. Major General TNI Roedy Widodo announced that assessments have been carried out on strategic targets and that public awareness has been raised regarding the risks of radicalization and terrorism. In addition, collaboration between BNPT, the National Counter Terrorism Agency, and local police forces has been strengthened to monitor the situation. Roedy stressed the importance of the community's collective responsibility in preventing divisive ideologies. The news is reported by en.tempo.co. PON XXI is an event that involves athletes from all over Indonesia, and its security is essential for the success of the event.