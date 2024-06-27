Indonesia: Security measures for the 2024 local elections

26 June 2024_ The Coordinator for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Hadi Tjahjanto, gave specific instructions to TNI (Indonesian Armed Forces), Polri (Indonesian National Police) and BIN (Indonesian Intelligence Agency) to ensure the security of the elections local elections of 2024. Hadi stressed the importance of identifying and mitigating potential conflicts before they can disturb the electoral process. During a meeting in Makassar, South Sulawesi, he called for total synergy between local and central authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. Vice President Ma'ruf Amin also urged Komisi Penyiaran Indonesia (KPI) to provide credible information and fight the spread of fake news. Liputan6.com reports it. Local elections will be held on November 27, 2024 and require meticulous preparation to avoid unrest.